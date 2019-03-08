Search

Advanced search

Daggers attacker Kandi will miss trip to Chesterfield

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 August 2019

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Chike Kandi is sidelined with a hamstring injury after an impressive start to the new season.

The 23-year-old impressed during pre-season with a number of goals before picking up an injury that kept him out for the first three National League fixtures.

The former Leatherhead man then returned from the bench in a 3-0 defeat to Boreham Wood, when he claimed the man of the match award.

You may also want to watch:

And he then netted in their 4-2 victory over Harrogate Town in his first start, but picked up the exact same injury as revealed by manager Peter Taylor.

"He was out for 10 days to two weeks with a hamstring injury and against Harrogate he got a kick on his comeback game in exactly the same spot so it has held him back a little bit," he said.

"We're hoping it's not too long, but he's not fit for Saturday."

Daggers midfielder Harold Odametey is also still sidelined.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers attacker Kandi will miss trip to Chesterfield

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)

T20: Lawrence looking to lead Essex into last eight

Daniel Lawrence of Essex hits six runs whilst batting during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Fire brigade warning over barbecues on balconies following Barking Riverside blaze

A fire tore up the side of Samuel Garside House on June 9. Picture: Luke Acton.

T20: Essex Eagles set for Surrey showdown

Cameron Delport in batting action for Essex Eagles against Surrey in the Vitality Blast T20 (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists