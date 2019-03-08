Daggers attacker Kandi will miss trip to Chesterfield

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Chike Kandi is sidelined with a hamstring injury after an impressive start to the new season.

The 23-year-old impressed during pre-season with a number of goals before picking up an injury that kept him out for the first three National League fixtures.

The former Leatherhead man then returned from the bench in a 3-0 defeat to Boreham Wood, when he claimed the man of the match award.

And he then netted in their 4-2 victory over Harrogate Town in his first start, but picked up the exact same injury as revealed by manager Peter Taylor.

"He was out for 10 days to two weeks with a hamstring injury and against Harrogate he got a kick on his comeback game in exactly the same spot so it has held him back a little bit," he said.

"We're hoping it's not too long, but he's not fit for Saturday."

Daggers midfielder Harold Odametey is also still sidelined.