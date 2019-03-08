Daggers blog: Quigley the unlikely hero

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

With the new National League season now underway, young supporter Keane Handley will be sharing his thoughts on all matters at Dagenham & Redbridge in a regular blog.

Two games in 72 hours in 31+ degrees heat was the challenge faced by a Dagenham side high in confidence off the back of a 4-2 victory.

That challenge put into perspective the schedule National League clubs face compared to Premier League outfits who are the ones moaning - they get it easy in comparison.

This challenge got underway at the Silverlake as Peter Taylor faced ex Dagger Ben Strevens' side who were winless since the opening day.

The side that saw Liam Gordon start for the first time got a breakthrough early on through Spaniard Joan Luque who was assisted by Angelo Balanta.

Dagenham managed to hold out until half time but they were leading for just 100 seconds in the second-half as Barnett levelled for the hosts.

That was how it finished and many were content with a point on the road but considered Monday's game at Victoria Road a must-win.

The opponents on Monday were Yeovil who were level on points with The Daggers prior to kick-off.

There was good football on show but no goals in the first half in which Dagenham were the better of the two sides. The inclusion of Quigley and omission of Luque in the starting line-up angered many and that anger was justified going into the break - no goal threat.

Despite that, Taylor made no changes and persisted with Quigley up front; straight after the break Murphy struck for the visitors on his return to Victoria Road.

That prompted Taylor to take action replacing the full backs with Luque and Dobson in search of all three points. Luque made a huge impact sparking life into the Daggers attack; that spark soon led to an equaliser as Quigley scored his first Dagenham goal.

He had silenced his critics as a lovely ball in from McQueen was headed home - a strong powerful header.

Nine minutes from time another man got his first goal for the club, a defender, Manny Onariase had headed home from a sweet Luque delivery. But that lead and celebrations were short lived to say the least as Worthington silenced the home crowd netting his equaliser into the roof of the net.

However, one of the most unlikely of heroes Joe Quigley found himself through on goal after Dobson put him through and the striker slotted home sending Victoria Road into jubilation.

He had turned the opinion many had of him in just 40 minutes from useless to priceless. So four points were taken from an action packed bank holiday in which Joe Quigley starred.

Does that mean our striker problem is solved? Well, that's not yet known but getting a brace is a new sign.

Looking ahead to the weekend The Daggers travel to Chesterfield to face an out of form Spirites side.

Taylor's men are presented with an opportunity to extend their unbeaten run to four and finish August on a high also certainly relieve the pressure off the manager which has almost been extinguished.

Though it is early to look at the table as a sign of promise, if we win it would sure make for happy reading.