Daggers blog: Nine unbeaten with good performances

With the new National League season now underway, young supporter Keane Handley will be sharing his thoughts on all matters at Dagenham & Redbridge in a regular blog.

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019 Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

I hoped I would be telling a similar story to last week's success and it turns out, I am, with two clean sheets and a respectable four points to go alongside - in line with the owners' aims - a point a half.

I was desperate for these games to come thick and fast with the form of Peter Taylor's side are in and as it happens I was right to be desperate as The Daggers are now nine unbeaten.

This unbeaten run isn't just about the results that make up this fine form but the performances that have come with these results - they are more important.

The reason I feel the performances are more important than the results are that quality performances deliver good results and even if they don't deliver the latter good performances please fans and give them hope.

The hope I refer to is the hope of promotion and success which is now the expectation of many suopporters with the ownership and squad having football league aspirations and capabilities.

The squad's performance is what I am going to focus on next as I talk about the two away encounters that kept Dagenham's unbeaten run in tact.

Firstly, the long trip to The Gulls saw Taylor's side make it eight unbeaten after a good performance, which as the scoreline suggests, lacked quality in the final third.

The goalless draw on the south coast did put pressure on Taylor's men to secure victory under the lights at Gander Green Lane.

The game took a while to develop but the two killer blows before the break from Dobson against his former club and before that Reece Grant, who scored his first goal for Dagenham, secured the victory.

The first goalscorer Grant pleased me the most, not least because he won me and my grandad £50 on the Golden Goal, but because he is now off the mark, I have faith he could get in excess of 10 goals this season - with ease.

The defence again was faultless, as Kenny Clark commanded his back line with the support of Manny Onariase and co.

The 'co'. did not include Liam Gordon who was again an unused sub and that is the only concern I have; not because of the lack of talent of others but because his sheer talent is not being showcased.

I don't like to dwell on negatives but just wanted to put that thought out there before I look ahead to Saturday and Chorley.

Looking ahead to Chorley I do see it as a must win just due to both sides' league positions - 5th and 24th. With the utmost respect to Saturday's opponents it should be plain sailing for Dagenham given their form and to keep pressuring those teams above that win is vital.

I will hope to give to you next week my thoughts on us making it ten unbeaten after a fantastic performance in front of the home crowd - let's see how it goes!