Dagenham & Redbridge left-back Liam Gordon joins Bolton Wanderers

Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge left-back has signed for League Two outfit Bolton Wanderers on a two-year-deal after he declined a new contract at the Victoria Road side.

Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020 Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020

The pacey left sided defender will look to continue developing his career under Ian Evatt at Bolton as he gets his chance to play in the Football League.

The 21 year-old made 50 appearances, netting three goals for Daggers but also had spells as a youth player with Fulham and AFC Wimbledon and is an international for Guyana with whom he has won five international caps since making his debut in 2019.

Speaking about his move to Wanderers, Gordon told bwfc.co.uk: “I’m really pleased to get the move sorted.

“I played against the gaffer when he was at Barrow and after speaking with Tobias (Phoenix) about coming here, I wanted to get it done quickly.

“I’m looking forward to wearing the shirt and hopefully helping the club to win promotion this season.”

Ian Evatt added: “We are delighted to have brought in Liam, who is a player I kept an eye on last season in the National League.

“He is extremely quick and has good quality with his left foot.

“He is a young player with a bright future.”