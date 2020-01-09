Search

Daggers loan deals expire while McMahon will look to bring in new faces

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2020

Toby Stevenson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Toby Stevenson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge loanees Ben House, Toby Stevenson, Diaz Wright and Harry Seaden have all gone back to their parent clubs.

Striker House went back to Championship outfit Reading ahead of the Daggers 0-0 draw with Torquay United while young left-back Stevenson was recalled by Charlton Athletic and played in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Midfielder Wright also returned to League Two side Colchester United following his one-month loan spell at the club which saw his playing time very limited.

Goalkeeper Seaden has returned to Southend United following his loan spell which saw him feature in the FA Trophy for the Daggers.

Manager Daryl McMahon will be expected to bring in a few of his own players in the coming weeks.

It is rumoured that Nottingham Forest striker Virgil Gomes could be one of his first signings having worked with the youngster at Macclesfield Town earlier this season.

