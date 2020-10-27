Daggers loanee Ogogo says it feels like home on return

Abu Ogogo of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

New Dagenham & Redbridge signing Abu Ogogo says he is pleased to be back at Victoria Road.

Sam Deering of Dagenham and Josh Webb of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 Sam Deering of Dagenham and Josh Webb of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Ogogo, who has joined on loan from Bristol Rovers, made 225 appearances for the Daggers in his first spell – which spanned more than six seasons – and firmly cemented himself as a fans’ favourite.

The 30-year-old can also play at right-back, something he did during his first spell, and has been joined by attacker Scott Wilson who came in last week to bolster the squad.

Ogogo told Daggers TV: “[I was] buzzing, when I got the call from the gaffer, it was something that I wanted to do. I class this as home, I spent six years here, had some good times, promotions, being captain and stuff like that, so it was a no-brainer.”

Both the new signings featured in the club’s 1-0 victory over Hartley Wintney in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Mitchell Parker of Hartley Wintney and Andrew Eleftheriou of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 Mitchell Parker of Hartley Wintney and Andrew Eleftheriou of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

“It felt very nice, it’s been a very long time since I’ve been out on the pitch. Obviously it’s a shame that there are no fans here but it’s still a nice feeling to be back,” Ogogo added.

“I know a lot of people say it but the crowd is like a 12th man, they get you going, and get you up for the game. So to come out with no crowd – I think mentally it’s quite tough.

“I felt tired in the warm-up, let alone the match,” he chuckled. “I played 80 minutes, so I’m pleased to get that in the tank and I just need to make sure I recover properly now.”

Luke Williams of Hartley Wintney denies Darren McQueen of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 Luke Williams of Hartley Wintney denies Darren McQueen of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

The experienced midfielder expected a tough test and that is what Daggers got at home to the Southern League Premier Division South side.

“I’ve played in these games many times before and I knew exactly what to expect. It’s always a tough game when you play against teams in the lower divisions, as it’s a cup final to them,” said Ogogo.

“First half, we obviously scored a penalty, but I think we should’ve had a couple more goals as when we passed the ball we cut them open.

“Second half was more scrappy, but the most important thing was getting through to the next round, and we managed to do that with a clean sheet.”

Daggers now host Grimsby on November 7, but were due to face Maidenhead United last night (Tuesday) and travel to Boreham Wood on Saturday.