Daggers loanee Reid looking to find the net as they try to climb up the league table

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge loanee Alex Reid is looking to come in and help the team push up the league table under newly-appointed manager Daryl McMahon.

Daggers signed the attacker from League Two outfit Stevenage on loan until the end of the season to help solve their lack of goals in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has spent time with Ebbsfleet United this season, scoring five times in 21 games, including a goal in each of the Daggers' games with the Fleet.

"I'm very pleased to finally get it done and get out once again playing some football, trying to promote myself, scoring some goals and just picking up where I left off at Ebbsfleet," Reid told DaggersTV.

"I want to come here, score as many as I can, and help the team to climb up the table where we should be."

The attacker signed for Stevenage last summer, playing 11 games in League Two before going on to spend time with AFC Fylde, scoring in their National League win over Salford City and appearing in the Coasters' three play-off games, including against Salford at Wembley.

He also featured at Wembley again in the 2018/19 campaign, as Fylde claimed the FA Trophy, defeating Leyton Orient in the final.

But Reid insisted the gaffer played a big role bringing him into Victoria Road.

"He was a big influence on me coming here in terms of him selling the club and where he wants to go, me getting game time, and being able to put out on the pitch to try score goals and help the team.

"I spoke with the gaffer and have trained with the lads, you can tell it's a good squad.

"I've played against them a couple of times and you can tell it's a team that has got a lot of good players in it and the potential to climb up the table."

The former Fleetwood Town striker also revealed exactly what sort of player he is and what the Daggers faithful can expect for him for the rest of the campaign.

"I'm not going to be your big target man that will hold it up, I'm more so looking to play on the shoulders, make good runs in behind, get the ball, pick it up and take players on, shot, and try scoring as many goals as I can."

Reid will compete with the likes of Joe Quigley, Reece Grant, Chike Kandi and others for a place in the starting line-up.