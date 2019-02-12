Search

Loanee Loft is backing Daggers squad to turn bad run of form around

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 February 2019

Doug Loft of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Doug Loft of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge loanee Doug Loft is backing the squad to get back to winning ways after failing to win in their last three National League fixtures.

The 32-year-old midfielder believes there is enough depth amongst the Daggers squad to turn this blip around – despite falling to a 2-0 defeat against Gateshead at home last weekend.

A brace from Steven Rigg sealed the three points for the Heed and left Peter Taylor’s side just five points above the relegation zone.

“There are a lot of games to go and we’ve got a good squad, so I’m confident we’ll be all right, but we’ve got to start grinding games out,” Loft said.

“If you don’t score goals then you’re going to lose games.”

Loft joined the Daggers on loan on January 24 until the end of the season from League One side Shrewsbury Town to help bolster their midfield options.

He has since gone on to feature in all three of the matches since joining the Victoria Road ranks. But Daggers have been without attacker Angelo Balanta during those games and the recent addition believes he has been a big loss.

“We’ve got a couple of injuries and they’re a miss but when we get chances we have to take them,” added Loft.

The former Gillingham player insists failing to take their chances cost them dearly against the Heed as they should have been out of sight early in the game.

“I thought we had the better chances to be honest. We had a lot of the ball and we obviously missed a penalty,” he said.

“We had a good few chances in the first half and we should have been 3-0 up at half-time.”

Loft also felt the penalty given to the visitors in the 41st minute, which was dispatched by Rigg, was a soft decision.

“It was a very soft penalty, it was very harsh, but we obviously had a chance to get back into it in the second half and didn’t do that, so it was disappointing,” he added.

Striker Conor Wilkinson was denied from the spot in the 71st minute as Daggers trailed 2-0 but Loft says the Irishman was unlucky not to reduce the deficit.

“I never blame anyone for missing a penalty, it was just unlucky,” he said.

“But if we took our chances we could have won the game 5-1, so it was one of those days.”

