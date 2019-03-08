Daggers new recruit Luque is targeting promotion bid

Joan Luque has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a one-year deal (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC) Archant

Spanish winger Joan Luque is setting the bar high for Dagenham & Redbridge ahead of the 2019/20 National League season.

The 26-year-old has already targeted the play-offs and promotion with his new club after penning a deal at Victoria Road last week.

The former Lincoln City player is also keen to have a strong cup run, like he experienced with Bostik North outfit Heybridge Swifts.

"I knew from last year that it would be an exciting season for Dagenham, so that was one more reason to sign for the club," Luque said.

"I like challenges and next season is a big one for Dagenham.

"I know what Dagenham want to do and that's what I want to do as well. Hopefully we can make the play-offs and get promoted.

"I had a great experience in the FA Cup with Heybridge and I want another cup run with Dagenham."

The former Swifts man feels he is ready to play a big part in the Daggers season as he is now used to life in England after moving over from Spain two years ago.

"Now I've been in England for two years, I always say to people in Spain that I should have come here sooner because I've really enjoyed it," he said.

"My time at Heybridge was fantastic and it was my best season ever. It was unbelievable and we made history with our FA Cup run and making the play-offs. There's a big difference in the game between Spain and England and it took me time to adapt, but I enjoyed it and Heybridge was the right club to do it at."

Luque says last season was a real challenge for him playing for League Two side Lincoln and National League South outfit Concord Rangers.

"I enjoyed last season as well, taking a big step up to join Lincoln," he added.

"It was a hard challenge for me because to go from playing in the Bostik North to playing in League Two was a big jump.

"I accepted the challenge and tried to do my best. I took the chances I got, but I didn't get enough chances to show what I'm capable of.

"I went to Concord and enjoyed it. I tried and found my best level.

"It was good to get minutes, but also to find myself and boost my confidence to get ready for this season."