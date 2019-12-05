Injury-hit Dagenham eager to end bad run of fortunes

Dagenham & Redbridge will be desperately hoping a few players will be able to return from injury for their clash with Maidenhead United.

Daggers welcome the Magpies to Victoria Road on Saturday as they look to end a three-game losing run which has seen them drop down the National League table to 16th place after a strong start to the campaign.

They are currently without defenders Manny Onariase and Luke Croll, midfielders Harold Odametey, Harry Phipps, Sam Deering, Bagasan Graham, and attackers Angelo Balanta and loanee Ben House due to injury.

First-team coach Jody Brown is unsure if any of the injured will be in contention for the weekend, but is hoping so.

"I think we had a good couple of days after the Sutton game, we picked the players up and we solely focused on Saturday's game, we need to do that again this week and we need to talk about the game," he said.

"We need to hope we can get one or two back available as only having three outfield players on the bench makes life difficult and makes it harder to change the shape.

"Also it makes it harder for us to change anything or do anything positive between now and the weekend."

The former Grays Athletic manager revealed it is of course difficult without creative players such as Angelo Balanta in the line-up.

"It goes without saying, missing Angelo Balanta, Ben House and Sam Deering, these are people that score goals and create goals - those goals and creativity might have earnt us something today (Saturday)," he added.

"In terms of the work rate, tempo, intensity and defending we were very good. We just got a bit unlucky in front of goal.

"At times we just missed that final pass to unlock them."

Alan Devonshire's Maidenhead sit one place behind Daggers in 17th and head into the clash on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat against high-flying Barrow on the weekend.

They started the season brightly, but have found results tougher to come by in recent weeks, much like Dagenham.

Both sides will be determined to pick up a win to start climbing back up the league table and away from the relegation zone.