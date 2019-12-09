Daggers Harris disappointed that same mistakes proved to be costly against Magpies

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Josh Smile of Maidenhead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris was very angry to have cost themselves the game by being weak from restarts in their 2-1 defeat to Maidenhead United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ryheem Sheckleford of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 Ryheem Sheckleford of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Daggers fell to a fourth consecutive defeat in the National League after goals from Josh Kelly and Remy Clerima proved costly despite an equaliser from Alex McQueen at Victoria Road.

They have now slipped down to 17th in the league table and are just four points above the relegation zone after what seemed a positive start to the campaign.

"We conceded two goals from restarts, I keep saying don't conceded from restarts, when I say restarts I mean corners, free-kicks and balls into the box," Harris told DaggersTV.

"We obviously have a weakness there as we conceded two again today (Saturday).

"We've got to go back to work and really empathise the importance of getting to that first ball and that is something we haven't done.

"The amount of goals we've conceded from crosses, I'm not just talking about our back four, I'm talking about collectively as a team.

You may also want to watch:

"Maybe that's my fault, but we've been working on it, and we will continue to work on it."

The former Boreham Wood assistant manager insisted they played well at times but silly mistakes cost them so it counted for very little.

"Played really well on the inter passing and we got beat because we conceded on restarts."

Defender Luke Croll returned from injury to start the match after a number of weeks on the sidelines to ease the injury crisis.

"That was the positive, he's been out for a while, he didn't look rusty and he was fine so if there was any positives on the day that would have been it."

Dagenham now have a break from league action but Harris wishes they had another match as soon as possible to correct the problems.

"No I want to play tomorrow, I want another game because what I'm saying is I'm so annoyed as the whole week has been good.

"I know Peter has been away, but the week has been good, and maybe my expectation of today's performance certainly outweighed the first 45 minutes as that wasn't good enough.

"We were a country mile off of it, second-half we changed our shape, got a goal back and were in ascendency but conceded a second goal from a restart."