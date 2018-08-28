Dagenham look to get back to winning ways at Stones

Daggers midfielder Liam Bellamy and former team-mate Elliot Romain go up for a header earlier this season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge will travel away to strugglers Maidstone United in the National League this weekend.

The Daggers will head to The Gallagher Stadium as they look to bounce back from their FA Trophy heartbreak as they crashed out in the second round with a 2-0 defeat to Salford City last weekend.

And boss Peter Taylor will be determined to bring a halt to their three game winless run after a surge in form through November and December to push them up to mid-table.

But it will not be an easy challenge as The Stones recently parted ways with manager Harry Wheeler and since the interim managers Simon Walton and Tristan Lewis have had better fortunes.

Walton and Lewis have sealed two wins out of a possible three league fixtures with a 1-0 win over Boreham Wood and a 2-1 victory against Hartlepool United while losing 1-0 to local rivals Dover Athletic.

The Stones also progressed into the third round of the FA Trophy, where they will now meet Salford City, after sealing a 1-0 win over Oxford City.

The hosts Elliot Romain will be eager to impress after departing Dagenham to join Maidstone after becoming a fan favourite in the early stages of the season.

For the Daggers, they could have vice-captain Matt Robinson, midfielder Liam Bellamy and full-back Nathan Smith back at their disposal for the clash.

27-year-old came off the bench in the 64th minute to replace Gavin Hoyte in their defeat to Salford while Jamaican International Smith was included on the bench.

Former Luton Town midfielder Robinson has resumed team training this week.

Assistant manager Terry Harris said: “Matt is working very hard to get fit now, and hopefully he’ll be with us this week, he’s been working with John Gowens and Neil the strength and conditioning coach.

“That’s a good sign.”

Loanee striker Shamir Mullings will most likely not be part of the squad for the clash due to part of his loan agreement.

The 25-year-old joined Daggers on loan until the end of the season from Maidstone in late September.

He has gone on to make seven appearances, finding the net once.

Striker Conor Wilkinson and defender Manny Onariase are both set to start after agreeing new deals with the club.