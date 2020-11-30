Dagenham & Redbridge manager McMahon felt it was a ‘cruel’ defeat to Mansfield Town

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt it was a ‘cruel’ defeat as they crashed out of the FA Cup with the final kick of extra-time away to Mansfield Town.

Daggers striker Paul McCallum opened the scoring but his effort was cancelled out by Henry Charsley only six minutes later and they played out a 1-1 draw before substitute Nicky Maynard netted the winner just before the final whistle in extra-time at Field Mill in the second round tie.

“It’s very cruel after the performance we put in, I thought we were excellent today (Sunday), we put on a very good performance, and to lose like that I thought was cruel,” McMahon told Daggers TV.

“Mansfield changed their goalkeeper ready for penalties and the goal was scored 10 seconds over the added minute but these things happen.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves up and carry on.”

He added: “I’m so proud of the guys, it wasn’t the easiest getting here, our bus broke down so we had to drive here in our own cars which is not for the guys having to do that but their reaction to that and the performance was superb.”