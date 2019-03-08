Search

Daggers clash with Stockport County postponed

PUBLISHED: 12:46 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 12 October 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge's fixture away to Stockport County has been postponed to due to an incident on the train.

The Daggers were due to travel away to Edgeley Park this afternoon for a National League clash as they looked to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Notts County in mid-week but due to an incident in the Milton Keynes area, preventing train departures from London Euston Station, they're not able to travel.

The clubs will now be in discussion regarding the re-scheduled fixture and more information will come in the near future.

Peter Taylor's men will now next be in action when they make the short trip to Isthmian Premier Division outfit Carshalton Athletic next weekend in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

They'll drop down the National League table today but will have a game in hand on most teams to make up.

