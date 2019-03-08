Daggers fan Maulkerson hosting charity disco to raise money ahead of Marathon

Jack Maulkerson at the Brentwood Half Marathon last weekend (Pic: Jack Maulkerson) Archant

Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Jack Maulkerson is hosting a charity disco at the clubhouse this weekend.

The disco will include a number of raffle prizes and a bucket collection as a chance to help the Daggers fan raise money ahead of running the London Marathon in aid of Richard House.

Maulkerson will tackle the run on Sunday, April, 28 and hopes to help the hospice that cares for children and supports families.

“I chose to run for Richard House as I know they are pretty local to where I live,” the 26-year-old said.

“Also by seeing a number of their charity shops doted about in Dagenham, Hornchurch and Upminster.

“I also discovered I had a benign tumour in the back of my left leg which stopped me from exercising practically for the majority of last year.

“Being able to help babies, children and young adults who are less fortunate than myself, is a really big motivator.”

He is also hoping some of the fans will support him on the day of the run.