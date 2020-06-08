Dagenham boss McMahon is eyeing targets but knows he must wait for a clear plan

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon has admitted he has his eyes on targets to help them improve next season but knows they must eagerly await due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daggers boss will be planning his squad in his head but understands no club at National League can start plans for the upcoming season until they know when the season might start as well as the outcome from last season.

A huge chunk of the current squad are out of contract at the end of the month and the club is holding off revealing its retained list until they have a clearer image of what the future holds.

“You never stop looking, you’re on the phone to agents, other managers and chairman’s as they’re asking what you’re doing,” McMahon told the Nathan Holt Podcast.

“I think if I’m being brutally honest, we’re all waiting to find out when the season is going to start.”

“None of us at our level, League Two or even League One you can afford to sign a player and pay him to sit out for god knows how long.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager also admitted he is staying in touch with his squad regularly although they have eased off in terms of training with the season now over.

“We’ve had Zoom calls, we’ve had WhatsApp meetings, and they were all sent training programmes at the start when we first went into lockdown.

“We’ve obviously relaxed that now as we know our season is over, so just general catch ups now, and they’re free to call me whenever.”

Dagenham have big ambitions under the American consortium and that is a challenge the Irishman is keen to thrive under when they season does start whenever that may be.

“It’s a big challenge, especially now with what’s happening with the coronavirus going into next season.

“The owners want to get into the Football League, the fans want to be in the Football League, and the team has under-achieved for two years.

“When I went in they hadn’t won for 10 or 11 games, they hadn’t won a game since September, but there is some real talent in the group.

“There were a lot of injuries and issues off the pitch that we needed to sort out, we obviously need to add 2 or 3 players to be really competitive, but it’s a good club.”