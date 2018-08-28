Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

McQueen hoping to help Daggers kick on after signing new deal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 January 2019

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Alexander McQueen is hoping he can help the club kick on after agreeing a new one-and-a-half-year contract, with his initial deal set to expire.

The former Carlisle United man joined the Daggers on a free transfer in August, after a spell abroad with Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura.

“I’m loving my time here, it’s good to just be playing and be enjoying it with the boys as we’ve been on a good run,” the 23-year-old said.

“We want to kick on now as you never know where we could finish.”

The Grenadian international has played in a number of positions for the Daggers so far this season, including at right-back, wing-back and most recently in a more central midfield role.

“It gives me a bit more licence to get on the ball and play a bit,” he added.

“I have a good partnership with ‘Munnsy’ (Jack Munns) and ‘Phippsy’ (Harry Phipps) – I think we’re all linking up well together.”

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Man cut free from car after Dagenham crash

A man had to be cut free after two cars crashed at the junction of Freshwater Road and Valence Avenue in Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

c2c trains cancelled due to broken rail

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

McQueen hoping to help Daggers kick on after signing new deal

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New York Knicks Kornet excited about opportunity of playing in London

Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden (Pic: Nathaniel S.Butler)

Fears of dog-napping over missing Maggy with £400 reward offered

Maggy has been missing since Thursday January 10. Picture: Josh Driver.

Barking boss Gardner disappointed they failed to break down Romford

Barking's Rashid Kamara fires at Romford goalkeeper Harry Aldridge (pic Terry Gilbert)

Romford’s Martin content with point against Barking

Barking's Jordan Peart challenges a Romford rival (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists