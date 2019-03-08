Search

Daggers mourn the loss of O's boss Edinburgh

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 June 2019

Justin Edinburgh is congratulated by his Leyton Orient players after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dagenham & Redbridge are mourning the loss of Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh alongside the rest of the football community.

Edinburgh passed away on Saturday at the age of 49, having suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the week on Monday morning.

He spent a decade as a player at Spurs before he went on to coach some of the youngsters at the Tottenham Hotspur academy - his first steps into management.

The former defender then went on to manage the likes of Billericay Town, Grays Athletic, Rushden & Diamonds, Newport County, Gillingham and Northampton Town before heading to Brisbane Road.

Edinburgh guided O's to safety in the 2017/18 season before helping them win the National League title this season.

Dagenham & Redbridge tweeted: "Our condolences go out to Justin Edinburgh's family at this heart-breaking time.

"The footballing community will mourn the loss of a great man."

Ex-Daggers duo Jordan Maguire-Drew and Sam Ling, who are both now Leyton Orient players, were devastated about the loss of their manager.

"Gutted and heartbroken are my only words," posted Maguire-Drew.

"My thoughts are with Charli Edinburgh and the family. I can't thank the gaffer enough what he's done for me in such a short space of time, rest in peace."

Right-back Ling said: "I'm absolutely devastated, Justin was more than a manager to me, my family and everyone involved at the club.

"I will never forget what he has done for us.

"He installed belief, confidence and togetherness in us all to achieve promotion and now he is looking over us I hope we can do him proud.

"My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace gaffer."

