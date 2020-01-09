Daggers manager McMahon says Trophy tie is about establishing their own game

Newly-appointed Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon says it's about establishing themselves as a team when they take on Notts County in the FA Trophy.

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) watches from the stand during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) watches from the stand during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Daggers will make the long trip to Meadow Lane on Saturday to take on their National League rivals in the last 32 of the prestigious non league cup competition for what will be McMahon's first match in charge.

The former Ebbsfleet United boss has in charge of training all week and believes the most important thing is looking to perform the way they can.

"I think for us now it's about establishing what we're about moving forward, it is a new Dagenham so we'll have a different mindset with me in charge.

"We want to show them what we're about and it's about little building blocks moving forward."

The boss knows it will be a tough test to progress into the last 16 against Neal Ardley's in-form County side. "It's a tough game but anybody can beat anybody in this division, we've seen that across the season, so we'll go there with the mentality to win and get on the front foot.

"We'll respect Notts County without a doubt as they've had a fantastic season, they've got some good players, and Neal is a fantastic manager.

"It's about us, how we perform and go show some identity going forward."

The 36-year-old Irishman has also admitted it has been really easy settling in at Victoria Road and says they've been hard at work implementing his ideas.

"I've really enjoyed it, it's a really committed, really tentative, and they've worked hard and taken on some new ideas and how we're going to play moving forward.

"I think they've settled in really well, Terry has been great and Glen has been great in terms of welcoming the new staff into the building.

"Obviously we've worked with Bags (Bagasan Graham), Clarky (Kenny Clark) and Sam Deering before, and we know the players anyway from playing against them at Ebbsfleet so it's been easy to settle in and everyone has been very welcoming."

He added: "We've done lots of work in and around the box, both boxes defending and attacking, which is something I think we need to improve on going into the final bit of season.

"We've implemented the way we want to play in terms of shape, but I won't give that away, and the style of football we want to play.

"We've got a lot of pace and energy in the team so we worked on how we want to use that going forward."

McMahon also revealed Deering will be in contention for selection while Angelo Balanta and Harry Phipps edge closer to returning from injury.

"Sam has trained all week, so touch wood he's ok.

"Angelo and Phippsy have been out on the pitch, not training with us, but with John.

"They've done some work so 7-10 days away hopefully."