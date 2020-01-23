Boss McMahon set to take helm for first league match

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is finally set to take charge of his first National League fixture since arriving at the club.

Daggers welcome in-form Notts County to Victoria Road on Saturday for a tricky clash as the new boss looks to start turning their fortunes around and start climbing up the league table.

They were due to make the trip to Barnet last week but the match was postponed following two pitch inspections and will now have to be re-arranged.

"Our team at the moment is on not a great run, so we need to spin that round as quick as we can," said McMahon.

The Irishman has taken charge of two matches so far, one being a 2-1 defeat to next opponents County in the FA Trophy while he also led his side into the quarter-finals of the Essex Senior Cup last week with a 3-2 win over local rivals Barking.

Goals from Reece Grant, Chike Kandi and Bagasan Graham helped seal the victory and McMahon saw it as a pleasing aspect as it helped him hand minutes to a number of players and gauge where they currently are as a team.

"It was good for me to see some players that I haven't seen play since I've been here, good for some players that haven't played for a long time to get some minutes into their legs as well," added McMahon.

"Some of them showed they need some game time, a lot of rusty players, and errors in possession of the ball and some of lacking a bit of fitness in terms of what I expect them to be able to do.

"In that aspect it was good for us to see exactly where we're at."

McMahon has made two new signings since joining the club, one being defender Gabriel Zakuani who ended up captaining the side in the cup clash with Barking.

"He's captained everywhere he's been so I knew it wouldn't be a problem for him and good to give him a little bit more responsibility in his first game," added McMahon.

The focus now turns to results starting with the test against County although the boss will hope for more options to choose from, especially with Sam Deering available.

Angelo Balanta and Harry Phipps are also edging closer to returns from long-term injuries.