Boss McMahon set to take helm for first league match

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 January 2020

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is finally set to take charge of his first National League fixture since arriving at the club.

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Jake Andrews of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Jake Andrews of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Daggers welcome in-form Notts County to Victoria Road on Saturday for a tricky clash as the new boss looks to start turning their fortunes around and start climbing up the league table.

They were due to make the trip to Barnet last week but the match was postponed following two pitch inspections and will now have to be re-arranged.

"Our team at the moment is on not a great run, so we need to spin that round as quick as we can," said McMahon.

The Irishman has taken charge of two matches so far, one being a 2-1 defeat to next opponents County in the FA Trophy while he also led his side into the quarter-finals of the Essex Senior Cup last week with a 3-2 win over local rivals Barking.

Reece Grant of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019Reece Grant of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Goals from Reece Grant, Chike Kandi and Bagasan Graham helped seal the victory and McMahon saw it as a pleasing aspect as it helped him hand minutes to a number of players and gauge where they currently are as a team.

"It was good for me to see some players that I haven't seen play since I've been here, good for some players that haven't played for a long time to get some minutes into their legs as well," added McMahon.

"Some of them showed they need some game time, a lot of rusty players, and errors in possession of the ball and some of lacking a bit of fitness in terms of what I expect them to be able to do.

"In that aspect it was good for us to see exactly where we're at."

McMahon has made two new signings since joining the club, one being defender Gabriel Zakuani who ended up captaining the side in the cup clash with Barking.

"He's captained everywhere he's been so I knew it wouldn't be a problem for him and good to give him a little bit more responsibility in his first game," added McMahon.

The focus now turns to results starting with the test against County although the boss will hope for more options to choose from, especially with Sam Deering available.

Angelo Balanta and Harry Phipps are also edging closer to returns from long-term injuries.

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Sixty firefighters battling blaze at Chadwell Heath industrial estate

Emma Simpson took this photo from a Chadwell Heath car park of the smoke from the nearby industrial estate blaze. Picture: Emma Simpson

