Daggers coach Brown impressed by squad togetherness

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown impressed with the instant togetherness of the new-look squad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daggers have brought in 12 new signings including two of last season's loanees in Emmanuel Onariase and Will Wright ahead of the new season.

But the former Heybridge Swifts is pleased with instant bond amongst the players.

You may also want to watch:

"I think there has been a focus on getting the right kind of personalities in and I think we've done that," Brown told DaggersTV.

"There is obviously a long way to go and we'll learn a lot more about each other, but I feel the personalities Peter has brought in are the type that will work together.

"It was all new last year, Peter Taylor came in during the summer, the club was in difficult times.

"This time round from the first-day of pre-season we had 22 players there, so we've already had a chance to help evolve that togetherness.

"They do seem like a particular good group in terms of togetherness."