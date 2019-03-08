Search

Daggers defender Onariase encouraged by team spirit

PUBLISHED: 10:30 08 July 2019

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge fans' favourite Emmanuel Onariase insists it's 'frightening' how well the new-look squad is coming together already.

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 22-year-old defender joined the Daggers permanently last week on a one-year deal after impressing during his loan spell last season.

Onariase joined the club in October to help bolster the squad and help them avoid relegation from the National League.

But the former Rotherham United man is now excited about the upcoming season and a different challenge with the Victoria Road outfit.

"It's frightening how well we're getting on, it's really good everyone is spurring on each other, competition is high," Onariase told DaggersTV.

"Everyone is always in your face saying let's do it together, let's work together as a team and that's what you want, you want people boosting you and always making you want to do more.

"The standard is very high in training, keep ball if you loose the ball, you will not get it back for a minute."

The former West Ham youngster is also looking forward to playing alongside experienced defender Kenny Clark once again.

Although he knows he will face fierce competition from new signing Luke Croll for a starting place.

"It's good to have Kenny here; he's a familiar face from last year, and the new centre-back that has come in as well is good so competition is going to be high, we're going to be pushing each other, which is very good and everyone looks solid.

"New left-back, new right-back, everyone is solid so we'll see how things go."

Onariase is also confident in the squad's ability after linking up with them for pre-season training last week after signing his deal at Dagenham.

"It's a big season but we're just going to take it a step at a time but even last year, the team we had we beat a lot of the top teams, it was just about being consistent and being like that throughout the whole season.

"I think we have a team that can take on anyone and we will get the results we deserve."

