Daggers announce first pre-season fixtures as they plan for big season

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 June 2019

James Blanchfield in action for Ipswich Town (pic: Pagepix)

James Blanchfield in action for Ipswich Town (pic: Pagepix)

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced a number of pre-season fixtures to prepare themselves for the 2019/20 National League campaign.

Exeter’s Jake Taylor is tackled by Heybridge Swifts Joan Luque during the Emirates FA Cup, First Round match at St James Park, Exeter.Exeter’s Jake Taylor is tackled by Heybridge Swifts Joan Luque during the Emirates FA Cup, First Round match at St James Park, Exeter.

The Daggers will start off with an away trip to National League South outfit Concord Rangers, who impressed last term.

It means Peter Taylor's side will come up against former midfielder James Blanchfield who recently joined the Rangers after his contract had expired at Victoria Road.

However, the youngster failed to make a single competitive appearances during his one-season spell at the Victoria Road club after joining last summer from Ipswich Town.

New Dagenham signing Joan Luque will also come up against his former club where he spent the second half of the 2018/19 season after struggling for pitch time at Lincoln City.

They then make the short trip to Chelmsford City on Saturday, July 13 as they look to test themselves against one of the National League South front-runners.

The Clarets finished in fourth place in the National League South in the 2018/19 season, but were beaten in their play-off semi-final as Welling United scored a dramatic winner deep into injury time.

Rod Stringer's outfit have moved to strengthen their squad since the season came to an end with the additions of goalkeeper Carl Pentney, former Dagger Alex Osborn, Frazer Shaw, Sam Higgins and Shaun Jeffers.

It means another of the new Daggers' additions, Odametey, will come up against former team-mate Pentney, who he played with at Maidenhead United last campaign as they managed to beat off relegation in the National League.

Dagenham will then welcome Championship new boys Charlton on Wednesday, July 17 before also hosting League One side Southend United at Victoria Road on Saturday, July 20.

Shrimpers boss Kevin Bond will no doubt be looking for a strong start to their season, so this fixture should give an idea of how each side's respective campaign may start off.

The Daggers will then host West Ham under-23s on Friday, July 26 in what is expected to be one of their final friendly fixtures.

The young Hammers, who play their home matches at Victoria Road, finished in 11th place in Premier League Two.

Eight arrested after brawl at Dagenham fast food restaurant

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

White goods warning after fridge freezer causes Barking house fire

About 25 firefighters attended a house fire on Greatfields Road in Barking, which is believed to have been caused by a fridge freezer stored in a cupboard under the stairs. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

NHS trust and GP surgery slammed over ‘woeful’ care of schoolgirl who died of an asthma attack

Ripple Road Medical Centre. Picture: GOOGLE

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Barking and Dagenham gym trainers save elderly man’s life

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Barking and Dagenham knife crime offenders will have their location tracked by GPS

A man wearing an electronic tag. Picture: PA

