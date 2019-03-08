Daggers striker Quigley looking to kick on after brace in Yeovil victory

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge and Albi Skendi of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Joe Quigley is hoping his brace in their 3-2 win over Yeovil Town will kick start his time at the club.

The 22-year-old joined the Daggers in the summer on a two-year-deal after a season of bouncing around a number of National League sides.

But the ex-Bournemouth Academy product is hoping being settled at Victoria Road will help him in front of goal, especially after helping his side pick up three points on Bank Holiday Monday.

"I think coming into a new team, after being moved around so much last season, it was always going to take some time to settle in and to know how the teams play as well as what players you've got around you," said Quigley.

"Hopefully this can be the start of a nice run."

The former Bromley man missed a number of chances in the opening fixtures for Daggers but revealed he tried to not let that play on his mind at all.

"I should be on four now to be fair, but the first chances of the season are always tougher, then once you're off the mark you can normally kick on from there," he added.

"I missed a couple of chances in the last few games which isn't ideal but every striker misses chances. You watch Premier League games and they miss chances as well, so you've just got to dust yourself down and think about the next chance you get."

Quigley was also keen to praise Angelo Balanta and believes playing alongside the attacker makes life easier due to his playmaking abilities.

"He's class. I'd say he's one of the best 10s in the league and to play alongside him is really good," he said.

"I'm keen to play with whoever as well, but it helps the better the team is playing, the better you play. The quality we've got in the team then it makes my job a lot easier."

The striker also felt they could have beaten Yeovil Town by more and was delighted to see Manny Onariase open his account on his retun from injury.

"It was really good, I thought it was a good team performance. The score flatters them a little bit as I felt we dominated and conceded a couple of soft goals but I was happy I could chip in.

"He (Onariase) did really well to get through 90 minutes - his first match in two or three weeks - so that was a big plus for us."