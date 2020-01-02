Search

Advanced search

Daggers recall young left-back Liam Gordon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 January 2020

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge left-back Liam Gordon has been recalled from his loan spell at National League South outfit Dartford.

The 20-year-old became a fans' favourite last season following his impressive form after breaking into the first team.

You may also want to watch:

But the Guyana international found game time limited this season following his exploits at the Gold Cup in the summer so was sent out on loan by Peter Taylor.

Gordon has spent two months at the Darts where he featured nine times in the league as they clawed their way up the table from 19th to seventh place under newly-appointed manager Steve King.

But Daggers coach Jody Brown revealed this week: "We've recalled Liam Gordon, that was the first thing I did, but there is a period of time on the call back so he had to be eligible for them today (Wednesday), but he is back with us.

"He has looked really bright in training so it will be a positive addition."

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Appeal for help to find boy, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath

An appeal has been launched for help finding Pamenjor Cole, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath. Picture: Missing People

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Appeal for help to find boy, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath

An appeal has been launched for help finding Pamenjor Cole, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath. Picture: Missing People

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham play with New Year resolution as Moyes inspires team to thumping win

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Daggers recall young left-back Liam Gordon

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Daggers coach Brown pleased with second-half reaction

Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Coroner slams hospital trust after woman’s suicide

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

‘We operate pretty close to crisis’: How hospitals are bracing for winter pressure in Barking, Havering and Redbridge

Queens Hospital A&E. Picture: Paul Bennett.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists