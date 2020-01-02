Daggers recall young left-back Liam Gordon

Dagenham & Redbridge left-back Liam Gordon has been recalled from his loan spell at National League South outfit Dartford.

The 20-year-old became a fans' favourite last season following his impressive form after breaking into the first team.

But the Guyana international found game time limited this season following his exploits at the Gold Cup in the summer so was sent out on loan by Peter Taylor.

Gordon has spent two months at the Darts where he featured nine times in the league as they clawed their way up the table from 19th to seventh place under newly-appointed manager Steve King.

But Daggers coach Jody Brown revealed this week: "We've recalled Liam Gordon, that was the first thing I did, but there is a period of time on the call back so he had to be eligible for them today (Wednesday), but he is back with us.

"He has looked really bright in training so it will be a positive addition."