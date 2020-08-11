Daggers striker Grant may get move back to Aldershot while Coulthirst heavily linked

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Reece Grant was being heavily linked with a move to National League rivals Aldershot Town this week.

Reece Grant of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019 Reece Grant of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

The 25-year-old was signed by former Daggers manager Peter Taylor last summer from Aldershot but found game time difficult to come by once Daryl McMahon took over in January.

He made 30 appearances for Dagenham in all competitions last season, scoring three times.

Grant then agreed to link back up with Aldershot on a loan deal until the end of the season on March 14.

He started for the Shots in their 1-0 away defeat to AFC Fylde but then the season was brought to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is now believed he may be allowed to join the club permanently as McMahon looks to rebuild his squad for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Fellow striker Joe Quigley was in a similar situation to Grant and found himself on loan at National League South outfit Billericay Town.

The former Bromley front man could be another who is allowed to depart Victoria Road as the club look to revamp the squad in order to push for promotion this season.

Quigley made 34 appearances in all competitions and registered six goals during his time with the Daggers since joining last summer after being released by Bromley.

Winger Joan Luque is another Daggers player being linked with a move away after struggling for regular game time under new boss McMahon in the final months of the campaign, while fellow winger James Dobson could also be up for grabs after spending the latter half of the season on loan at Hemel Hempstead.

Dagenham will be keen to add a few more names to the squad in the coming weeks with plenty heading for the exit door due to contracts expiring.

Liam Gordon and Manny Onariase have both departed to join Football League clubs.

Former Barnet striker Shaquile Coulthirst is now being linked with a move to Victoria Road where he could link back up with latest signing Paul McCallum.

Manager McMahon will also be keen to add to his defensive options with a lack of players in those positions currently signed by the club.