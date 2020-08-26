Daggers return to training as McMahon builds squad

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge have returned to full training as they begin preparations for the 2020/21 National League season.

Players underwent Covid-19 tests and fitness checks before a return was allowed, but having completed all of that, they are training as they look to get off to a strong start when the season kicks off on Saturday, October 3.

They will be playing a number of pre-season friendlies including a trip to Hornchurch’s Bridge Avenue on Saturday, September 5 where a reduced capacity of 300 people will be allowed to attend.

First-team coach Dave Jupp said: “We have a number of test results for agility, speed, power, and aerobic endurance so that we can get a benchmark of where the players are.

“This benchmark will be taken into training so that we can individualise a training programme for each player, giving them the correct loads as per their results.”

Manager Daryl McMahon is still tweaking his squad after the club announced a sixth summer signing late last week in Darren McQueen while winger James Dobson has headed out on loan to Ebbsfleet United.

McMahon said: “I’m delighted to have Darren. He’s obviously a player I worked with before at Ebbsfleet United, he’s extremely quick, plays on the shoulder, good finisher.

“He comes here off the back of having a very good season with Dartford in the National League South.

“I think he’s a player the team will enjoy having in there in terms of his pace and I’m sure he’s a player the fans will enjoy due to his speed and his goal scoring ability.”

Dobson, 28, joined the Daggers last summer after impressing for Slough Town and Sutton United in the 2018/19 campaign.

He made 25 appearances in all competitions, 14 of which were starts, scoring twice.

He then joined Hemel Hempstead on loan in January where he made eight appearances, scoring twice.

Ebbsfleet suffered relegation to National League South after the final standings were decided on a points per game basis and Dobson will now link up with the Kent club as they look to gain promotion back into the National League.