Search

Advanced search

Dagenham will return from break with an FA Cup clash

PUBLISHED: 14:30 02 November 2020

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Tom Bird of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Tom Bird of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge will return to action for an FA Cup clash following a week off due to a number of players having Covid-19 symptoms.

Sam Argent of Hartley Wintney and Will Wright of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020Sam Argent of Hartley Wintney and Will Wright of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

The Daggers have since reported that following the concerns around a small number of players and staff late last week that all players and staff have now been tested for Covid-19 and all have received negative results.

The club doctor and sports therapist are assessing those who had reported symptoms but do not feel that there is cause for concern.

As a result, all players who are well enough will resume training to prepare for the first round cup clash against League Two outfit Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Manager Daryl McMahon and his men will be determined to pull off a shock upset against Ian Holloway’s men at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Annis Nuur of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Annis Nuur of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

You may also want to watch:

The winner of the tie will not only cement their place in the second round and bolster their chances of bagging a big club they will also walk away with £16,972 in prize money while the losers will still take home £5,657 for their efforts.

The FA confirmed all FA Cup ties will take place this weekend despite the UK heading into a second lockdown while Elite Sport has also been given the all clear, including the National League, to continue behind closed doors during the month-long lockdown.

The 10 FA Cup first-round ties involving non-elite clubs, scheduled for this weekend, will go ahead as planned under elite protocols, the Football Association has announced as well.

Elliot Johnson of Dagenham and Kingsley Eshun of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020Elliot Johnson of Dagenham and Kingsley Eshun of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Dagenham postponed their fixture with Boreham Wood on the weekend due to players having Covid-19 symptoms and that will now have to be re-arranged.

The one positive for boss McMahon is he’ll be hoping to welcome back a few of the players on the ever-growing injury list although it is expected strikers Paul McCallum and Adrian Clifton will remain out for a lengthy period of time while midfielder Harry Phipps is out for the season with his injury.

The likes of Callum Reynolds, Dean Rance, Myles Weston and Ipswich Town loanee Bailey Clements have also been sidelined in recent weeks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Town hall issues B&M with legal order over face masks

The council has issued B&M with a legal order demanding it enforce face masks in its Barking and Dagenham stores. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Town hall issues B&M with legal order over face masks

The council has issued B&M with a legal order demanding it enforce face masks in its Barking and Dagenham stores. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham will return from break with an FA Cup clash

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Tom Bird of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Health view: It’s vital children have free flu vaccine

CCG chairman, Dr Jagan John, urges parents to get children vaccinated against the flu.