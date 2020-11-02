Dagenham will return from break with an FA Cup clash

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Tom Bird of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge will return to action for an FA Cup clash following a week off due to a number of players having Covid-19 symptoms.

Sam Argent of Hartley Wintney and Will Wright of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 Sam Argent of Hartley Wintney and Will Wright of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

The Daggers have since reported that following the concerns around a small number of players and staff late last week that all players and staff have now been tested for Covid-19 and all have received negative results.

The club doctor and sports therapist are assessing those who had reported symptoms but do not feel that there is cause for concern.

As a result, all players who are well enough will resume training to prepare for the first round cup clash against League Two outfit Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Manager Daryl McMahon and his men will be determined to pull off a shock upset against Ian Holloway’s men at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Annis Nuur of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Annis Nuur of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

The winner of the tie will not only cement their place in the second round and bolster their chances of bagging a big club they will also walk away with £16,972 in prize money while the losers will still take home £5,657 for their efforts.

The FA confirmed all FA Cup ties will take place this weekend despite the UK heading into a second lockdown while Elite Sport has also been given the all clear, including the National League, to continue behind closed doors during the month-long lockdown.

The 10 FA Cup first-round ties involving non-elite clubs, scheduled for this weekend, will go ahead as planned under elite protocols, the Football Association has announced as well.

Elliot Johnson of Dagenham and Kingsley Eshun of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 Elliot Johnson of Dagenham and Kingsley Eshun of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Dagenham postponed their fixture with Boreham Wood on the weekend due to players having Covid-19 symptoms and that will now have to be re-arranged.

The one positive for boss McMahon is he’ll be hoping to welcome back a few of the players on the ever-growing injury list although it is expected strikers Paul McCallum and Adrian Clifton will remain out for a lengthy period of time while midfielder Harry Phipps is out for the season with his injury.

The likes of Callum Reynolds, Dean Rance, Myles Weston and Ipswich Town loanee Bailey Clements have also been sidelined in recent weeks.