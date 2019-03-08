Daggers start National League campaign at home to Woking
PUBLISHED: 13:19 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 03 July 2019
Dagenham & Redbridge will be at home on the opening day of the 2019/20 National League season when they welcome newly-promoted Woking.
The Daggers will then travel away to Dover Athletic on Tuesday, August, 6 for their first away fixture of the campaign.
Manager Peter Taylor and his side will face a busy August Bank Holiday weekend with an away trip to Eastleigh on Saturday, August, 24 before hosting recently relegate Yeovil Town on Monday, August 26.
The festive period sees the Victoria Road outfit host Ebbsfleet United on Boxing Day with a short trip over to the Kuflink Stadium for the return fixture on New Year's Day.
A trip to Bromley comes in between on Saturday, December, 28.
The Easter weekend sees the Daggers away at Yeovil Town on Good Friday, and then at home to Eastleigh on Easter Monday.
The final two fixtures of the season, which follow on from the Easter weekend, are an away tie at Harrogate Town, and a tough final-day at home to Chesterfield.
Dagenham & Redbridge 2019/20 National League fixtures:
August 3: WOKING
August 6: Dover Athletic
August 10: Halifax Town
August 13: BOREHAM WOOD
August 17: HARROGATE TOWN
August 24: Eastleigh
August 26: YEOVIL TOWN
August 31: Chesterfield
September 3: BROMLEY
September 7: Maidenhead United
September 14: HARTLEPOOL UNITED
September 21: Torquay United
September 24: Sutton United
September 28: CHORLEY
October 5: BARNET
October 8: Notts County
October 12: Stockport County
October 26: WREXHAM
October 29: BARROW
November 2: Solihull Moors
November 16: ALDERSHOT TOWN
November 23: AFC Fylde
November 26: SUTTON UNITED
November 30: Chorley
December 7: MAIDENHEAD UNITED
December 21: Hartlepool United
December 26: EBBSFLEET UNITED
December 28: Bromley
January 1: Ebbsfleet United
January 4: TORQUAY UNITED
January 18: Barnet
January 25: NOTTS COUNTY
February 1: Wrexham
February 8: STOCKPORT COUNTY
February 15: Barrow
February 22: SOLIHULL MOORS
February 29: AFC FYLDE
March 7: Aldershot Town
March 14: Woking
March 21: DOVER ATHLETIC
March 28: Boreham Wood
April 4: HALIFAX TOWN
April 10: Yeovil Town
April 13: EASTLEIGH
April 18: Harrogate Town
April 25: CHESTERFIELD
*Home matches in CAPITALS, fixtures subject to change.