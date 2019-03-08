Daggers start National League campaign at home to Woking

Dagenham & Redbridge will be at home on the opening day of the 2019/20 National League season when they welcome newly-promoted Woking.

The Daggers will then travel away to Dover Athletic on Tuesday, August, 6 for their first away fixture of the campaign.

Manager Peter Taylor and his side will face a busy August Bank Holiday weekend with an away trip to Eastleigh on Saturday, August, 24 before hosting recently relegate Yeovil Town on Monday, August 26.

The festive period sees the Victoria Road outfit host Ebbsfleet United on Boxing Day with a short trip over to the Kuflink Stadium for the return fixture on New Year's Day.

A trip to Bromley comes in between on Saturday, December, 28.

The Easter weekend sees the Daggers away at Yeovil Town on Good Friday, and then at home to Eastleigh on Easter Monday.

The final two fixtures of the season, which follow on from the Easter weekend, are an away tie at Harrogate Town, and a tough final-day at home to Chesterfield.

Dagenham & Redbridge 2019/20 National League fixtures:

August 3: WOKING

August 6: Dover Athletic

August 10: Halifax Town

August 13: BOREHAM WOOD

August 17: HARROGATE TOWN

August 24: Eastleigh

August 26: YEOVIL TOWN

August 31: Chesterfield

September 3: BROMLEY

September 7: Maidenhead United

September 14: HARTLEPOOL UNITED

September 21: Torquay United

September 24: Sutton United

September 28: CHORLEY

October 5: BARNET

October 8: Notts County

October 12: Stockport County

October 26: WREXHAM

October 29: BARROW

November 2: Solihull Moors

November 16: ALDERSHOT TOWN

November 23: AFC Fylde

November 26: SUTTON UNITED

November 30: Chorley

December 7: MAIDENHEAD UNITED

December 21: Hartlepool United

December 26: EBBSFLEET UNITED

December 28: Bromley

January 1: Ebbsfleet United

January 4: TORQUAY UNITED

January 18: Barnet

January 25: NOTTS COUNTY

February 1: Wrexham

February 8: STOCKPORT COUNTY

February 15: Barrow

February 22: SOLIHULL MOORS

February 29: AFC FYLDE

March 7: Aldershot Town

March 14: Woking

March 21: DOVER ATHLETIC

March 28: Boreham Wood

April 4: HALIFAX TOWN

April 10: Yeovil Town

April 13: EASTLEIGH

April 18: Harrogate Town

April 25: CHESTERFIELD

*Home matches in CAPITALS, fixtures subject to change.