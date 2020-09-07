Search

Daggers announce return of Wright

PUBLISHED: 16:12 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 07 September 2020

Will Wright in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Torquay during the 2019-20 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Will Wright in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Torquay during the 2019-20 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that Will Wright has re-signed for the club after having orginally been released following the expiration of his contract.

The 23-year-old defender has been on trial with the Daggers since the club returned to training two weeks ago, and has impressed manager Daryl McMahon and his staff with how he has worked on the training ground.

Wright has made 68 appearances for the east London side over the last two seasons, having originally joined on loan from Colchester United before making his move to Victoria Road permanent last summer.

He has also featured in Dagenham’s three pre-season fixtures to date, playing 45 minutes in each as the players are eased back into matches, including their 2-1 victory over Isthmian League Premier Divisio nside Hornchurch on Saturday.

Wright will now provide competition at both right-back and centre-back for the upcoming National League season to the likes of Andrew Eleftheriou, Kenny Clark, Luke Croll and new signing Callum Reynolds.

