Daggers midfielder Robinson says having a talented squad builds confidence

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 June 2019

Matt Robinson has signed a new contract with Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Robinson has signed a new contract with Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Matt Robinson says having a talented squad allows everyone to play their own game.

The 25-year-old, who recently signed a new one-year deal to remain at the club for next season, is excited to be back amongst the current crop of player's ahead of the 2019/20 National League season.

The Daggers have already made three summer signings of goalkeeper Josh Strizovic, winger Joan Luque, and midfielder Harold Odametey as well as announcing their retained list a few weeks ago.

"It's always very nice when you look around your team, when you look left, look right, look behind you and even just hear voices, especially when they're voices of solidarity and confidence.

"That helps confidence spread throughout the team because if you feel the people alongside you are capable of doing what you're doing, you feel more comfortable and will probably get a better result out of it."

