Daggers sack experienced manager Taylor after poor run of form

PUBLISHED: 14:11 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 29 December 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have parted company with manager Peter Taylor after a poor run of results leaves them just outside the National League relegation zone.

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

After 18 months in charge Daggers sit 18th with 31 points after 28 games - despite plenty of investment on a new-look squad in the summer under the boss.

The board have decided they need to turn results around so the search for a new manager has begun.

A club statement said: "The club would firstly like to place on record its sincere thanks to Peter, who stepped in as manager in June 2018 when the club was under extreme pressure, and with his extensive expertise was able to assemble and guide the team.

"With that said, a change is required based on recent results in order to both enable sufficient time for the board to select a replacement, and for the new manager to start and achieve the aspirations set forth by our investment group.

"Work has commenced on the search process for a new manager, but for the immediate future, day to day team affairs will be handled by Terry Harris and Jody Brown."

Dagenham won just 13 games out of 46 during 2019 with 19 of those being defeats while they failed to score in 18 of those matches as well.

Jody Brown and Terry Harris will take charge on New Years Day at Ebbsfleet United while the board search for a new manager.

