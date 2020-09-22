Search

Dagenham & Redbridge could have season start date delayed further

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 September 2020

West Ham United and Arsenal players take a knee prior to kick-off during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge could have their season start date further delayed as it is understood that the new National League season will not start on October, 3 if fans are not able to attend.

With cases of Covid-19 rising, a planned programme of test events prior to a phased and partial return of supporters at sports venues from 1 October is set to be scrapped.

National League clubs have been told that if supporters are not allowed to attend, their season will not begin.

The league had previously received approval to hold test events with fans.

A decision on fans returning has yet to be confirmed, but it is understood that officials at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) are expecting to have to tell governing bodies that spectators will not be permitted.

Sports are to be asked by officials for their assessments of the financial impact of playing behind closed doors for several more months.

