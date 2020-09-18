Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge selected for pilot event fixture

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 September 2020

Paul McCallum of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Paul McCallum of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have been chosen to be the first pilot event for the National League as they host Concord Rangers in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening.

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Clubs across the Football League have been given the green light to run pilot events for up to 1,000 supporters to return to football stadiums this weekend and now so has the top-flight of non-league football.

Daggers among a handful of other clubs have now been accepted to host games to test the system ahead of the National League start date of Saturday, October 3 as they hope to get reduced back in for that date.

You may also want to watch:

Managing director Steve Thompson said: “We are so excited to be able to welcome supporters back to the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

“We were getting fearful that we might never start, but this is a positive move, and we thank everybody at the Football Association (FA) and at Vanarama National League who have worked on our behalf to be able to get this pilot game on.”

Tickets for the match against the National League South outfit are now on sale at just £5 as they need to reach the full 1,000 person capacity for the test event to be classed as a success.

They will go on sale at 10.30am. Head to the Daggers website https://www.daggers.co.uk/ to purchase your ticket as the Chigwell Construction Stadium welcomes back supporters!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham & Redbridge selected for pilot event fixture

Paul McCallum of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Barking and Dagenham only borough in capital to join national push for economic recovery which ‘leaves no one behind’

The borough is the only one in the capital to join the network. Picture: Ken Mears

Fewer new universal credit claims made in Barking and Dagenham between July and August

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young

Fans column: The more things changes, the more things stay the same at West Ham

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson appears dejected after the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Man rushed to hospital after suspected hit and run in Barking

A male is fighting for his life after a suspected hit and run in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google