Dagenham & Redbridge selected for pilot event fixture

Dagenham & Redbridge have been chosen to be the first pilot event for the National League as they host Concord Rangers in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening.

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020 Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Clubs across the Football League have been given the green light to run pilot events for up to 1,000 supporters to return to football stadiums this weekend and now so has the top-flight of non-league football.

Daggers among a handful of other clubs have now been accepted to host games to test the system ahead of the National League start date of Saturday, October 3 as they hope to get reduced back in for that date.

Managing director Steve Thompson said: “We are so excited to be able to welcome supporters back to the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

“We were getting fearful that we might never start, but this is a positive move, and we thank everybody at the Football Association (FA) and at Vanarama National League who have worked on our behalf to be able to get this pilot game on.”

Tickets for the match against the National League South outfit are now on sale at just £5 as they need to reach the full 1,000 person capacity for the test event to be classed as a success.

They will go on sale at 10.30am. Head to the Daggers website https://www.daggers.co.uk/ to purchase your ticket as the Chigwell Construction Stadium welcomes back supporters!