American investor Freund reveals more Daggers signing expected

PUBLISHED: 15:01 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 02 July 2019

Boss Peter Taylor with Peter B. Freund and Craig Unger at training (Pic: Daggers)

Dagenham & Redbridge investor Peter B Freund revealed the club will be making a few signings this week.

The American consortium which is made up of Freund, Craig Unger and legendary goalkeeper Tim Howard, had both Freund and Unger visit for the first few days of the Daggers pre-season training and speak with the current squad.

With Freund making it clear on Twitter that more signings are expected throughout the week after getting some business done during their visit.

He replied to a fan saying: "Signings? How about two or three this week? You think Craig and I would spend three days in London without making some moves."

Dagenham currently have 18 players in contract ahead of the 2019/20 National League campaign.

Manager Peter Taylor revealed a number of weeks ago that he would like 22 players for the new season.

