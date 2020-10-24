Dagenham & Redbridge sign fans’ favourite Abu Ogogo and striker Scott Wilson

Coventry City's Abu Ogogo during the Cyrille Regis Memorial Trophy match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon has moved to bolster his injury-hit squad with the additions of midfielder Abu Ogogo and striker Scott Wilson.

Shrewsbury Town's Abu Ogogo during the FA Cup Replay at the London Stadium. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 16, 2018. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ogogo, who joins on loan from Bristol Rovers, previously made 225 appearances for the Daggers in his first spell which spanned over six seasons and firmly cemented himself as a fan’s favourite.

The 30-year-old can also play at right-back, something that he did during his first spell with the east London side.

Ogogo began his career with Arsenal before joining the Daggers permanently in 2009 and was a member of our League Two play-off winning team.

He was appointed captain after the departure of Mark Arber at the start of the 2012-13 season and also moved from his position of right-back to central midfield, where he excelled.

He departed for League One side Shrewsbury Town in 2015, making 103 appearances for Salop before joining Coventry City.

He then joined Bristol Rovers where he has played 43 matches to date, scoring three times.

The Daggers also moved to bring in Wilson up front with the news that strike duo Paul McCallum and Adrian Clifton are set to be sidelined for a long stretch of time.

The forward joins the Daggers after a short period at Notts County, where he departed in the summer.

The 27-year-old has 54 appearances in League Two for Macclesfield and Oldham and has played 69 times with in the Vanarama National League with the Silkment and Eastleigh.

Wilson was the top scorer for Macclesfield in both of his seasons with the Silkmen and links up with the Daggers after training with the side for a short period.

The Bristol native began his career with Bristol City before working his way up the non-league pyramid.

He had an impressive spell with Weston-super-Mare in 2015 which saw him score 23 in 39 matches, which earned him a move to National League side Eastleigh.

From the south coast, Wilson joined Macclesfield Town where he hit 24 goals over a 2-year spell in Cheshire.

He then joined Oldham Athletic, playing 26 times before moving to Notts County.