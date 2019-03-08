Search

Daggers sign Brundle from Dover Athletic

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 June 2019

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have made their eighth summer signing in the form of Mitch Brundle from National League rivals Dover Athletic.

The 24-year-old, who can play as a defender or midfielder, has joined the Daggers on a two-year deal after his contract expired at the Kent-based club.

The Londoner was a fans' favourite during his time at Dover where he spent the last two seasons and won the Supporters' player of the season and Away Supporters' player of the season awards.

The Athletic captain received 61 per cent of votes from fans after eight goals and 13 assists during an impressive campaign, having netted four times in 46 appearances in the National League ths season beforehand.

He was offered a new contract but opted against signing and will now join Peter Taylor's side ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Prior to his move to Dover, he made 34 National League appearances for Gateshead, scoring twice, after joining the Heed from Braintree Town where he made 77 appearances.

He was a member of Braintree side that finished third in the National League before losing to Grimsby in the play-off semi-finals in 2015/16.

Brundle started his career in the youth ranks at Yeovil Town before joining Bristol City, where he made seven Football League appearances while on loan at Cheltenham Town in 2013/14.

The addition of Brundle takes the squad up to 17 after earlier additions of James Dobson, Reece Grant, Will Wright, Bagasan Graham, Harold Odametey, Joan Luque and goalkeeper Josh Strizovic.

More signings are expected in the coming weeks as Taylor looks to strengthen his squad.

