Dagenham & Redbridge sign defender Callum Reynolds

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Callum Reynolds of Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge are delighted to announce the signing of defender Callum Reynolds following his contract expiring at Barnet.

The former Barnet man is the club’s third signing of the summer, after George Saunders and Dean Rance.

Reynolds joins after leaving London neighbours Barnet at the end of June, having made 65 appearances for the Bees over the past two seasons.

The 30-year-old central defender has also had previous National League experience with Aldershot Town and Boreham Wood, amassing 177 appearances in total in the National League.

Reynolds is a defender that likes to play out from the back and is comfortable on the ball as Manager, Daryl McMahon outlines:

“Callum is another leader; he has been captain at every National League club he has been at and he is a terrific footballer. He’s a good defender and will bring composure to our back line, both in and out of possession.

“You need leaders at this level to be consistent, which is what we need to be to challenge for promotion.”

Reynolds gave his thoughts on signing for the Daggers:“I’m so happy that it’s over the line and just excited to get going again after so long away from football! I can’t wait to get out there and put the Daggers shirt on my back.

“I’m a defender that likes to play with the ball rather than without the ball, but I can dig in and defend as well if needed. I like to start attacks from the back and get the team moving forward.

“I try to lead by example on the pitch as much as I can on the pitch, both in my performances and my leadership qualities.

“I spoke to a couple of other clubs, but the gaffer was a big pull in me coming here. I’ve played with him for a brief period, I’ve heard good things about him as a manager and I can’t wait to work under him.

“I’ve been wanting to work with him for a while, and luckily I have that chance and I hope we can be successful here.