Daggers sign former Crystal Palace youngster Croll

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced their second signing of the afternoon in the form of defender Luke Croll.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-year-old centre-back joins the Daggers on a one-year deal following his release from League Two side Exeter City.

The former Crystal Palace Academy product spent two seasons with The Grecians where he made 23 appearances during his time at the club with his last match being back in November due to a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

You may also want to watch:

He joined Exeter following his successful loan spell during the 2016/17 season where he made 20 appearances - meaning he made 43 in total.

Before that he spent time on loan at Harrow Borough and Plymouth Argyle from his parent club Palace.

Croll now joins Dagenham looking to earn more first-team action and get himself back to full fitness after having a torrid time with injury problems.

His addition and the earlier addition of defender Andrew Eleftheriou takes the squad total up to 20.