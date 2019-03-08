Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers sign former Crystal Palace youngster Croll

PUBLISHED: 17:02 02 July 2019

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced their second signing of the afternoon in the form of defender Luke Croll.

The 24-year-old centre-back joins the Daggers on a one-year deal following his release from League Two side Exeter City.

The former Crystal Palace Academy product spent two seasons with The Grecians where he made 23 appearances during his time at the club with his last match being back in November due to a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

You may also want to watch:

He joined Exeter following his successful loan spell during the 2016/17 season where he made 20 appearances - meaning he made 43 in total.

Before that he spent time on loan at Harrow Borough and Plymouth Argyle from his parent club Palace.

Croll now joins Dagenham looking to earn more first-team action and get himself back to full fitness after having a torrid time with injury problems.

His addition and the earlier addition of defender Andrew Eleftheriou takes the squad total up to 20.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Rush Green man jailed with gang for wave of cash machine thefts and home burglaries

Mantas Antulis, 26, from Rose Glen in Rush Green, has been jailed along with six others for a series of cash machine thefts in south east London. Picture: MPS.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Rush Green man jailed with gang for wave of cash machine thefts and home burglaries

Mantas Antulis, 26, from Rose Glen in Rush Green, has been jailed along with six others for a series of cash machine thefts in south east London. Picture: MPS.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers sign former Crystal Palace youngster Croll

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Daggers sign defender Eleftheriou from Watford

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

American investor Freund reveals more Daggers signing expected

Boss Peter Taylor with Peter B. Freund and Craig Unger at training (Pic: Daggers)

Hammers midfielder Snodgrass pens contract extension

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.

Daggers midfielder Brundle confident of improving his goals return

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists