Daggers sign defender Eleftheriou from Watford

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of defender Andrew Eleftheriou following his release from Premier League outfit Watford.

The 21-year-old joins the Daggers on a one-year deal after impressing during his loan spell with Braintree Town last season.

The full-back made his first-team debut in The Hornets 5-0 defeat against Manchester City at the end of the 2016/17 season as he came on as a 39th-minute substitute for Daryl Janmaat.

The youngster then gained experience overseas when he joined Norweigan Elisteserien side Sandefjord on loan in March, 2018.

Eleftheriou went on to make four appearances for the club and then returned to Watford ahead of the 2018/19 season.

He then joined National League side Braintree Town on loan in January last season until the end of the campaign.

The defender played 18 times for the Iron as they were relegated from the division before he was released by Watford.