Dagenham & Redbridge sign left-back Elliot Johnson

PUBLISHED: 14:35 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 11 August 2020

Barnet's Elliot Johnson

Barnet's Elliot Johnson

PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge have made their fifth summer signing with the addition of left-back Elliot Johnson ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 National League season.

The defender, who turns 26 next week has spent the entirety of his professional career at Barnet, before leaving at the end of July after his contract expired.

Johnson is experienced in both the Football League and the National League, amassing 105 appearances in League Two, as well as 129 National League caps.

The signing of Johnson follows on from the signings of George Saunders, Dean Rance, Callum Reynolds and Paul McCallum.

Manager Daryl McMahon said: “Elliott is a very good signing for us. He is a very experienced player for someone of his age. He has played lots of league games and National League matches for Barnet.

“He can play in three positions, which i feel is very important as well, centre-back, left-back and left-wing-back. He will be very valuable addition to our squad.”

Daggers are expected to make more signings in the coming weeks.

