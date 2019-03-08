Search

Daggers bring back fans favourite Onariase

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 July 2019

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge have brought back fans' favourite Emmanuel Onariase following his release from Rotherham United.

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 22-year-old defender joins the Daggers permanently on a one-year deal after impressing during his loan spell last season.

Onariase joined the club in October to help bolster the squad and help them avoid relegation from the National League.

The former West Ham United academy product went on to make 29 appearances for the Daggers.

The six foot three inch defender started his career with the Hammers before he moved onto to Brentford B in the summer of 2016, where he made 15 appearances for the outfit, as well as being named as a substitute in the Sky Bet Championship on three separate occasions.

A loan spell to League Two side Cheltenham Town was next for Onariase, at the Robins he made 24 appearances, scoring once and keeping 8 clean sheets.

His impressive spell with Cheltenham earned him a new two-year contract with Brentford.

After signing the deal, he was sent out on loan to Rotherham United, which resulted in a permanent move in late August 2017.

He once returned on loan to Cheltenham late on in the 2017-18 season before joining the Daggers last term.

Onariase's contract expired during the summer and he will now link back up with manager Peter Taylor.

