Dagenham & Redbridge sign midfielder Dean Rance

Dean Rance of Aldershot Town and Sam Deering of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced their second summer signing with the addition of midfielder Dean Rance.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dean Rance of Ebbsfleet during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019 Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dean Rance of Ebbsfleet during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019

The 28-year-old midfielder is the second signing ahead of the 2020/21 Vanarama National League Season, with George Saunders joining the club yesterday.

Rance is a player that manager Daryl McMahon knows well, having played in central midfield with the 28-year-old at Dover and more recently at Ebbsfleet United.

He arrives at the Chigwell Construction Stadium after spending the season with Aldershot Town, where he was captain of the Shots.

An experienced midfielder, who made over 240 appearances in his 5 years as a Fleet player, Rance will bring more leadership to the side, as Manager Daryl McMahon explains:

“Dean is a player that I played with at Dover and then at Ebbsfleet next to him in central midfield, I also managed him for 3 years at Ebbsfleet as well.

“I think he is a player that the fans will love, he is wholehearted and a winner. He is a leader, which is something that we have lacked and was highlighted last season.

“To be a successful and consistent team you need leaders, and Dean will bring that to the side.”

The midfielder echoed the words mentioned by his new manager:“I’m excited to have signed for Daggers. I know how big the club is and as soon as I heard they were interested in me I wanted to sign. I want to help get the club back into the Football League, where I think we belong. I’ve always enjoyed playing at Victoria Road, you can sense the passion from the fans.

“I’m a hard-working combative midfielder and I’d like to think I’m reliable and always give 100%. I like to win tackles and win the ball back for the team and give it to the ‘exciting ones’ for them to get the goals.

“Daryl was a massive factor of me signing here, I know what he expects from his players have played with him and had him as the gaffer at Ebbsfleet.

“We’re on the same page with what we expect from each other and over the years he’s always got the best out of me because he knows so much about me. I’ve always enjoyed my football with him and we’ve been successful together, so I hope we can bring that to the Daggers.”