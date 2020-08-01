Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge sign midfielder Dean Rance

PUBLISHED: 13:04 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 01 August 2020

Dean Rance of Aldershot Town and Sam Deering of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Dean Rance of Aldershot Town and Sam Deering of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced their second summer signing with the addition of midfielder Dean Rance.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dean Rance of Ebbsfleet during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dean Rance of Ebbsfleet during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019

The 28-year-old midfielder is the second signing ahead of the 2020/21 Vanarama National League Season, with George Saunders joining the club yesterday.

Rance is a player that manager Daryl McMahon knows well, having played in central midfield with the 28-year-old at Dover and more recently at Ebbsfleet United.

He arrives at the Chigwell Construction Stadium after spending the season with Aldershot Town, where he was captain of the Shots.

An experienced midfielder, who made over 240 appearances in his 5 years as a Fleet player, Rance will bring more leadership to the side, as Manager Daryl McMahon explains:

You may also want to watch:

“Dean is a player that I played with at Dover and then at Ebbsfleet next to him in central midfield, I also managed him for 3 years at Ebbsfleet as well.

“I think he is a player that the fans will love, he is wholehearted and a winner. He is a leader, which is something that we have lacked and was highlighted last season.

“To be a successful and consistent team you need leaders, and Dean will bring that to the side.”

The midfielder echoed the words mentioned by his new manager:“I’m excited to have signed for Daggers. I know how big the club is and as soon as I heard they were interested in me I wanted to sign. I want to help get the club back into the Football League, where I think we belong. I’ve always enjoyed playing at Victoria Road, you can sense the passion from the fans.

“I’m a hard-working combative midfielder and I’d like to think I’m reliable and always give 100%. I like to win tackles and win the ball back for the team and give it to the ‘exciting ones’ for them to get the goals.

“Daryl was a massive factor of me signing here, I know what he expects from his players have played with him and had him as the gaffer at Ebbsfleet.

“We’re on the same page with what we expect from each other and over the years he’s always got the best out of me because he knows so much about me. I’ve always enjoyed my football with him and we’ve been successful together, so I hope we can bring that to the Daggers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Warning after men traced to Dagenham con builder in engine oil car sale scam

Steve Browne's BMW was sold on from an address in Rutland Gardens, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Gone but not forgotten: The legacy of Dagenham Market lives on

Trader Richard Green - pictured at Romford's Sunday Market - said he was happy to see a number of familiar faces come to Romford following the closure of Dagenham market. Picture: Ken Mears

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Council investigating mother who allegedly withdrew thousands meant to pay for child’s care while on Dubai holiday

There were 220 reports of corporate fraud made to Barking and Dagenham Council during 2019-20. Picture: Luke Acton.

Mystery remains after death of missing Barking man found drowned, court hears

Retired railway engineer Dennis Farnell was reported missing in December last year. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Warning after men traced to Dagenham con builder in engine oil car sale scam

Steve Browne's BMW was sold on from an address in Rutland Gardens, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Gone but not forgotten: The legacy of Dagenham Market lives on

Trader Richard Green - pictured at Romford's Sunday Market - said he was happy to see a number of familiar faces come to Romford following the closure of Dagenham market. Picture: Ken Mears

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Council investigating mother who allegedly withdrew thousands meant to pay for child’s care while on Dubai holiday

There were 220 reports of corporate fraud made to Barking and Dagenham Council during 2019-20. Picture: Luke Acton.

Mystery remains after death of missing Barking man found drowned, court hears

Retired railway engineer Dennis Farnell was reported missing in December last year. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham & Redbridge sign midfielder Dean Rance

Dean Rance of Aldershot Town and Sam Deering of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge left-back Liam Gordon joins Bolton Wanderers

Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

Youtube learning for Essex grassroots footballl

Football coaches can access more online learning content via the Essex FA YouTube channel

Your thank you messages to schools, teachers and children after a strange year

Logan Ford-Barns, Albion Primary School ARP.

More than 8,000 Essex Freemasons join online toast to Grand Master who has died of cancer

Essex Freemasons' Provincial Grand Master Rodney Bass, centre, died after a long battle with cancer. Picture: Essex Freemasons