Daggers sign forward Grant from Aldershot Town

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 20 June 2019

Abdeen Abdul and Chris Barry of Romford chase down Reece Grant of Heybridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Abdeen Abdul and Chris Barry of Romford chase down Reece Grant of Heybridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of forward Reece Grant from National League rivals Aldershot Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old joins the Daggers on a two-year deal ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Grant joins the club with a wealth of non-league experience having played for the likes of Northwood, Wealdstone, AFC Hayes, Hillingdon Borough, Uxbridge, Heybridge Swifts, Uxbridge and Kingstonian before he signed for the Iron of 2017/18 season.

His goals helped Braintree win promotion back into the National League from the National League South, scoring in the play-off final win against Hampton & Richmond Borough.

In total he scored 13 times in 40 league games for the Iron including five in 15 last season before making the move to the Shots.

The striker then netted another six times in 21 appearances for Aldershot as he tried to help them avoid relegation.

The addition of Grant takes the squad up to 15 after the earlier additions of Will Wright, Bagasan Graham, Harold Odametey, Joan Luque and young goalkeeper Josh Strizovic.

More signings are expected in the coming weeks as manager Peter Taylor looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

