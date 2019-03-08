Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers sign former QPR youngster Graham

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 06 June 2019

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Bagasan Graham of Ebbsfleet (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Bagasan Graham of Ebbsfleet (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed former Queens Park Rangers youngster Bagasan Graham ahead of the 2019/20 National League campaign.

The 26-year-old joins the Daggers on a one-year deal from rivals Ebbsfleet United after being released from the Kent club last month.

You may also want to watch:

The versatile Graham made 26 appearances for Fleet, finding the net twice, while he was also sent out on loan to Chelmsford City during his spell at the club.

He was also spent time on loan at clubs including Boreham Wood, Gloucester City and AFC Telford United during his career while also playing for Cheltenham Town, Chelmsford City and Dulwich Hamlet.

The former Fleet man becomes the fourth summer signing at the club following in the footsteps of Joan Luque, Josh Strizovic, and Harold Odametey.

The latest addition to Peter Taylor's squad told the club website: "I'm excited and I can't wait to kick on. Dagenham is a great club to be at and I've heard some good things. I'm ready to kick on and get started with the season."

Most Read

Eight arrested after brawl at Dagenham fast food restaurant

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

New affordable council homes are coming to Barking

The new homes in Barking have been given the green light. Pic: Be First

NHS trust and GP surgery slammed over ‘woeful’ care of schoolgirl who died of an asthma attack

Ripple Road Medical Centre. Picture: GOOGLE

White goods warning after fridge freezer causes Barking house fire

About 25 firefighters attended a house fire on Greatfields Road in Barking, which is believed to have been caused by a fridge freezer stored in a cupboard under the stairs. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Barking and Dagenham gym trainers save elderly man’s life

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Most Read

Eight arrested after brawl at Dagenham fast food restaurant

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

New affordable council homes are coming to Barking

The new homes in Barking have been given the green light. Pic: Be First

NHS trust and GP surgery slammed over ‘woeful’ care of schoolgirl who died of an asthma attack

Ripple Road Medical Centre. Picture: GOOGLE

White goods warning after fridge freezer causes Barking house fire

About 25 firefighters attended a house fire on Greatfields Road in Barking, which is believed to have been caused by a fridge freezer stored in a cupboard under the stairs. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Barking and Dagenham gym trainers save elderly man’s life

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers sign former QPR youngster Graham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Bagasan Graham of Ebbsfleet (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sterling believes Nations League success could spur England onto greatness

Raheem Sterling will hope to be celebrating against with England at this week's Nations League Finals (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Cricket: Seamer Siddle happy to do his bit with bat for Essex

Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ford Dagenham will not be affected by Bridgend plant closure, company confirms

The Ford Dagenham engine plant. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Games night aims to keep young people off social media

Action4Gascoigne youth action group at a past pop-up event outside Barking Town Hall. Picture: JON KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists