Daggers sign former QPR youngster Graham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Bagasan Graham of Ebbsfleet

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed former Queens Park Rangers youngster Bagasan Graham ahead of the 2019/20 National League campaign.

The 26-year-old joins the Daggers on a one-year deal from rivals Ebbsfleet United after being released from the Kent club last month.

The versatile Graham made 26 appearances for Fleet, finding the net twice, while he was also sent out on loan to Chelmsford City during his spell at the club.

He was also spent time on loan at clubs including Boreham Wood, Gloucester City and AFC Telford United during his career while also playing for Cheltenham Town, Chelmsford City and Dulwich Hamlet.

The former Fleet man becomes the fourth summer signing at the club following in the footsteps of Joan Luque, Josh Strizovic, and Harold Odametey.

The latest addition to Peter Taylor's squad told the club website: "I'm excited and I can't wait to kick on. Dagenham is a great club to be at and I've heard some good things. I'm ready to kick on and get started with the season."