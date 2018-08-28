Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Daggers sign Shrewsbury Town midfielder Loft on loan

PUBLISHED: 14:01 21 January 2019

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge sign midfielder Doug Loft on loan from League One outfit Shrewsbury Town until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old will join the Victoria Road club to help bolster their midfield options as they look to continue climbing up the National League table.

Loft will be a familar face to the Daggers fans, having previously spent a short time on loan at the club in 2009 from Brighton & Hove Albion, making 11 appearances during his time.

The midfielder joined the Shrews in July but has struggled to get matches at his new club and will now be keen to get plenty of minutes under his belt.

Manager Peter Taylor said: “I’m really pleased to have signed Doug Loft on loan until the end of the season, he is a very experienced midfield player that I felt we needed and I’m really pleased to have him on board.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

A fire broke out in Barking on Saturday. Picture: SARAH HOBDEN

Dagenham pupils raise money for school defibrillator

Year 8 pupils and assistant head Shaun Eason with the defibrillator. Picture: Nick Pauro

CCTV image released after punter with winning slip slashed at Barking betting shop

The suspect is known as 'Mo', according the the Met. Picture: MPS

Hunt for conman who scammed Dagenham pensioner out of £200

Police are looking to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

A fire broke out in Barking on Saturday. Picture: SARAH HOBDEN

Dagenham pupils raise money for school defibrillator

Year 8 pupils and assistant head Shaun Eason with the defibrillator. Picture: Nick Pauro

CCTV image released after punter with winning slip slashed at Barking betting shop

The suspect is known as 'Mo', according the the Met. Picture: MPS

Hunt for conman who scammed Dagenham pensioner out of £200

Police are looking to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers sign Shrewsbury Town midfielder Loft on loan

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Daggers assistant Harris dubbed it a perfect result at Maidstone

Daggers manager Peter Taylor (right) with assistant Terry Harris (left) (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

A fire broke out in Barking on Saturday. Picture: SARAH HOBDEN

Dagenham pupils raise money for school defibrillator

Year 8 pupils and assistant head Shaun Eason with the defibrillator. Picture: Nick Pauro

Five-star Porter shines for England Lions

Jamie Porter celebrates taking a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists