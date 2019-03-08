Search

Daggers sign midfielder Dobson from Sutton United

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 June 2019

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Dobson of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Dobson of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge have made their seventh summer signing in the form of midfielder James Dobson from National League rivals Sutton United for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old joins the Daggers on a two-year deal after his brief stint with the U's in the second half of last campaign.

Dobson made 18 appearances for Sutton last term, finding the net twice, after joining the club from National League South outfit Slough Town in January.

He was Slough's leading scorer when he left the club and claimed the Golden Boot award as the Rebels won promotion from the Southern League during the 2017/18 season, scoring 62 goals in his 185 appearances in total.

The addition of Dobson takes the squad up to 16 after the earlier additions of Reece Grant, Will Wright, Bagasan Graham, Harold Odametey, Joan Luque and young goalkeeper Josh Strizovic.

More signings are expected in the coming weeks as manager Peter Taylor looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

