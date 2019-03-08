Daggers sign midfielder Odametey from Maidenhead United

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced their third signing of the summer in midfielder Harold Odametey.

The 26-year-old has joined the Daggers on a -year-deal from National League rivals Maidenhead United.

He made 44 appearances for the Magpies last term - finding the net once against Aldershot Town in a 4-3 win on Boxing Day.

Odametey has previously played for the likes of Hampton & Richmond Borough, Kingstonian, Walton & Hersham, Carshalton Athletic and Harrow Borough.

He joins goalkeeper Josh Strizovic and winger Joan Luque in the new signings department with more expected in the coming weeks.

"I'm very happy, I just want to get going now," Odametey told DaggersTV.

"Dagenham is a big club, it's going to be my first time training everyday, so it's a big step-up."

He did however reveal it was exciting to break into the National League with the Magpies over the last two seasons.

"It was exciting at Maidenhead, first season it was my first time playing in the National League, I was buzzing.

"Second season was tough, full of ups and downs, they predicted us to go down but we stayed up so that was a plus and we ended on a high."