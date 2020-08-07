Search

Dagenham & Redbridge sign prolific striker Paul McCallum from Solihull Moors

PUBLISHED: 10:42 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 07 August 2020

Barnet's Mauro Vilhete (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Paul McCallum during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil.

PA Wire/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge are delighted to announce the signing of striker Paul McCallum on a three-year-deal from National League rivals Solihull Moors.

Barnet's Paul McCallum (2nd right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil.Barnet's Paul McCallum (2nd right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil.

The 27-year-old joins from the Moors, where he scored 11 goals in all competitions, before joining London neighbours, Barnet on loan, where he scored four goals in five Vanarama National League matches. He also scored in the Bee’s 0-2 victory against Yeovil Town in the play-offs.

The centre forward started his career as a youth product at West Ham United before featuring for the likes of Portsmouth, Aldershot, Leyton Orient and Eastleigh before making the switch to the Midlands last summer.

Before joining Solihull Moors, McCallum was prolific for Eastleigh, where he notched up 27 goals in all competitions, as the Spireites qualified for the play-offs in the 2018-19 season.

The signing of McCallum further solidifies our ambitions for the new campaign ahead, which is due to start on October, 3.

Manager Daryl McMahon gave his thoughts on bringing McCallum to Victoria Road: “We are delighted to sign Paul. His record in this division speaks for itself and we have worked hard to get him here and convince him that the project that we have is a good one.

“The signing shows our ambitions and intentions for this season and I can’t wait to work with him.

“It’s down to him to go out there and perform and get us some goals!”

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Newborn kittens found in Dagenham tied up in black bag and dumped in bin

Three kittens found dumped in a bin in Dagenham are now recovering with the help of surrogate mum Tiggy. Picture: Katie Moore

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

