Dagenham & Redbridge sign prolific striker Paul McCallum from Solihull Moors

Barnet's Mauro Vilhete (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Paul McCallum during the Vanarama National League elimination match at Hush Park, Yeovil. PA Wire/PA Images

Dagenham & Redbridge are delighted to announce the signing of striker Paul McCallum on a three-year-deal from National League rivals Solihull Moors.

The 27-year-old joins from the Moors, where he scored 11 goals in all competitions, before joining London neighbours, Barnet on loan, where he scored four goals in five Vanarama National League matches. He also scored in the Bee’s 0-2 victory against Yeovil Town in the play-offs.

The centre forward started his career as a youth product at West Ham United before featuring for the likes of Portsmouth, Aldershot, Leyton Orient and Eastleigh before making the switch to the Midlands last summer.

Before joining Solihull Moors, McCallum was prolific for Eastleigh, where he notched up 27 goals in all competitions, as the Spireites qualified for the play-offs in the 2018-19 season.

The signing of McCallum further solidifies our ambitions for the new campaign ahead, which is due to start on October, 3.

Manager Daryl McMahon gave his thoughts on bringing McCallum to Victoria Road: “We are delighted to sign Paul. His record in this division speaks for itself and we have worked hard to get him here and convince him that the project that we have is a good one.

“The signing shows our ambitions and intentions for this season and I can’t wait to work with him.

“It’s down to him to go out there and perform and get us some goals!”