Daggers bolster attack with signing of striker Quigley

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 July 2019

Joe Quigley of Bromley shields the ball from Dagenham's Manny Onariase (Pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Joe Quigley of Bromley shields the ball from Dagenham's Manny Onariase (Pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge have brought in striker Joe Quigley to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2019/20 National League campaign.

The 22-year-old joins the Daggers on a two-year deal following his release from National League rivals Bromley in the summer.

The youngster made had a rollercoaster season playing for a number of clubs including Maidstone, Bromley, Eastborough Borough and Havant & Waterlooville.

Following his release from Premier League side Bournemouth he joined the Stones on a one-year deal where he made 11 appearances before being transfer-listed.

He then joined the Ravens where he played six times and found the net once before he was loaned out twice.

Quigley's first loan spell being to National League South outfit Eastbourne where he scored three times in just four matches.

The striker then joined Havant & Waterlooville where he made 19 appearances and scored twice.

He was released by Neil Smith's side at the end of the campaign and will now link up with Dagenham to provide competition for Reece Grant and Chike Kandi.

